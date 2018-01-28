Stanley County Wrestler 12th in Wagner Wrestling Tournament

WAGNER, S.D. – the Stanley County Buffalo wrestler scored 40.5 points to finish 12th in the Wagner Invitational Saturday in Wagner. Kimball-White Lake-Plankinton scored 180 to edge out Wagner by one half point for the team title in the 17 team field. Luke Henninger finished second and J.D. Carter was third as both wrestlers competed in the 132 lb. division.

Wagner Tournament Results for Stanley County

106

Trey Frost (12-12) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 24-10 won by fall over Trey Frost (Stanley County) 12-12 (Fall 2:22)

Cons. Round 1 – Trey Frost (Stanley County) 12-12 won by fall over Tayson Swatek (Garretson) 4-6 (Fall 1:50)

Cons. Round 2 – Trey Frost (Stanley County) 12-12 won by fall over Lane Myers (Sully Buttes) 1-10 (Fall 2:04)

Cons. Round 3 – Cedar Gabriel (Philip Area) 15-13 won by decision over Trey Frost (Stanley County) 12-12 (Dec 7-3)

126

Levi Stover (4-18) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Levi Stover (Stanley County) 4-18 won by fall over Zac Sayler (Freeman) 3-8 (Fall 1:04)

Quarterfinal – Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 8-4 won by tech fall over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 4-18 (TF-1.5 4:39 (17-1))

Cons. Round 2 – Levi Stover (Stanley County) 4-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Trenton Renquist (Windom-Mountain Lake) 16-13 won by fall over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 4-18 (Fall 4:48)

132

JD Carter (23-8) placed 3rd.

Champ. Round 1 – JD Carter (Stanley County) 23-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – JD Carter (Stanley County) 23-8 won by major decision over Riley Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 9-14 (MD 11-2)

Semifinal – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 23-3 won by injury default over JD Carter (Stanley County) 23-8 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Semi – JD Carter (Stanley County) 23-8 won by fall over Andrew Edgar (Faulkton Area) 14-15 (Fall 0:55)

3rd Place Match – JD Carter (Stanley County) 23-8 won by major decision over Daniel Cremer (Freeman) 21-14 (MD 13-2)

132

Luke Heninger (23-3) placed 2nd and scored 23.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 23-3 won by tech fall over Leighton Weber (Faulkton Area) 0-2 (TF-1.5 1:38 (17-0))

Quarterfinal – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 23-3 won by fall over Steven Zephier (Wagner) 1-12 (Fall 2:00)

Semifinal – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 23-3 won by injury default over JD Carter (Stanley County) 23-8 (Inj. 0:00)

1st Place Match – Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 23-0 won by decision over Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 23-3 (Dec 5-1)

145

Reid Wieczorek (16-16) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Spencer Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 11-15 won by decision over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 16-16 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 16-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Taelon Jensen (Tri-Valley) 5-8 won by decision over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 16-16 (Dec 7-2)

160

Logan Kennedy (15-17) placed 6th and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 15-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Ty Namanny (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 25-6 won by fall over Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 15-17 (Fall 0:29)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 15-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 15-17 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit () 0-2 (For.)

Cons. Semi – Thomas Baker (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 28-7 won by tech fall over Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 15-17 (TF-1.5 4:08 (18-1))

5th Place Match – Preston Keith (Flandreau) 16-17 won by fall over Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 15-17 (Fall 2:54)

195

Nathanial Nelson (1-8) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Brady Schoenfelder (Parkston) 29-9 won by fall over Nathanial Nelson (Stanley County) 1-8 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Round 1 – Austin Severson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 4-17 won by fall over Nathanial Nelson (Stanley County) 1-8 (Fall 0:28)

220

Dylan Endres (10-12) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 10-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Tyler Resick (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 20-9 won by fall over Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 10-12 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 2 – Teigen Hadrick (Faulkton Area) 1-2 won by major decision over Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 10-12 (MD 11-3)

220

Sydney Tubbs (3-7) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Brayden Leischner (Parkston) 21-17 won by decision over Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 3-7 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 3-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Micah DeBoer (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 18-13 won by fall over Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 3-7 (Fall 0:24)

competed in the 132 lb. division.

