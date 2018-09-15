Stanley County Wins third Straight

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – Stanley County won their third straight with a 14-8 win over Mobridge Pollock Friday night in Mobridge. Following a scoreless first half, the Buffalos got on the board in the third quarter when J.D. Carter ran 30 yards for a score. He added a 17 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter giving Stanley County a 14-0 lead. Mobridge-Pollock got a touchdown on a 20 yard pass from Cayden Eismann to Reese Cerney and added a two point conversion late in the game. The Buffalos ran for 224 yards and threw for 12 in the game. With the win the Buffalos improve to 3 and 2 on the season while Mobridge Pollock falls to 2-2. Stanley County will travel to Deadwood next Saturday to play St. Francis in the Prospector Bowl.