Stanley County Volleyball Preparing for Upcoming Season

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County Lady Buffalo volleyball team opens their season a week from tomorrow (Saturday) and the Lady Buffs are looking at improving over last year which in wins and losses was one of the better season Stanley County has had in volleyball. In an interview with Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher, first year head coach Dani Leafgreen at Stanley County says there is a lot of energy in the gym in the pre season.

Coach Leafgreen says she has several girls who give Stanley County a balanced attack.

Coach Leafgreen and the Lady Buffalos will compete in a jamboree in Chamberlain tomorrow (Saturday) that features 6 teams. Stanley County will face Potter County and Burke at the jamboree. Stanley County opens their season a week from tomorrow (Saturday) with a triangular between Wall and Bennett County.