Stanley County Volleyball Has More Experience This Year (Audio)

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County Lady Buffalo volleyball team is looking to improve on last season as it prepares for it’s season opener. Dani Leafgreen is the second year head coach of Stanley County and she has most of her girls back from last year’s squad. She is excited to have that experience back on the court this season.*

The Lady Buffalos will open their season playing a triangular with Bennett County and Wall in Martin a week from Saturday. The first 5 dates for Stanley County which also includes another triangular in White River on September 1st are on the road. Stanley County doesn’t have a home game until September 15th when they host the Big Dakota Conference Volleyball Tournament at Parkview Gym.