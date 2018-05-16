Stanley County Trap Team Season Winding Down

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The the Stanley County Trap Team had their fourth competition for the season and the Stanley County athletes performed very well with some earning their personal best scores. 8th grader, Lucas Jones, earned his 4th ’25 in a Row’ patch and Junior, Austin Hand, earned his first ’25 in a Row’ patch. Competition is strong in Conference 2, where Stanley County is holding on to 3rd place. The final week of competition is for next Tuesday. The State trap competion is scheduled for June 9th in Aberdeen.