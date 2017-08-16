Stanley County To Open Football Season Thursday

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Two teams that have played 9 man football open the season with an 11 man game on Thursday when the Stanley County Buffalos host Mount Vernon-Plankinton at Ole Williamson Field. The Buffalos have a number of returning starters from last year’s team that went to the semi finals of the 9AA football playoffs back. But they are at the Skill positions. The graduation holes are in both the offensive and defensive lines. Stanley County head coach Tom O’Boyle says some players have stepped up in the pre season and should fill those holes nicely. Coach O’Boyle comments on what he knows about Mt. Vernon-Plankinton and execution Thursday night.

Kickoff of the game Thursday night is scheduled for 7:00 pm and it will be covered on the Dakota Radio Group’s KGFX 1060/107.1 beginning at 6:40 pm.