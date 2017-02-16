Stanley County Students Wins Shooting Contest

  • Home > 
Ryan Habeck
February 16, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (Clint Habeck)

 

 

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Ryan Habeck of Stanley Co. High School attended the Robert Mitchell Rifle Championship in Colorado Springs Colorado. More than 70 competitors attended this week long match where individuals represented 5 different countries.  The competition consisted of 120 shot in the prone match over a 2 day period where Ryan earned a 4th  place finish in the Jr. Division. The men’s 3 position match also covered 2 days of shooting 40 shots each in the kneeling, prone and standing positions at 50 meters. At the conclusion of this match,   Habeck earned a spot in the finals and pulled of a 2nd place victory being edged out by .7 points.  On the final day of shooting, He made the finals in Air Rifle – 60 shots standing over 2 days of competition. Upon firing the last and final shot of the match, Ryan captured a first place finish in the Jr. Division.  Ryan’s next competition will be in Colorado Springs for the Jr. Olympics on the 7-13 of April.


