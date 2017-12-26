Stanley County Students Donate to Domestic Violence Center

  • Home > 
December 26, 2017

 

The Stanley County School Student Council encouraged students to contribute items for the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center during the month of November.

Pictured are: Ryan Habeck, Conner Kroll,  (Sarah Reinhart & Bobbi Poindexter with Missouri Shores), Cale Meiners, Maria Cota, TJ Drageset & Lathan Prince.


