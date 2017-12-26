Stanley County Students Donate to Domestic Violence Center

The Stanley County School Student Council encouraged students to contribute items for the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center during the month of November. Pictured are: Ryan Habeck, Conner Kroll, (Sarah Reinhart & Bobbi Poindexter with Missouri Shores), Cale Meiners, Maria Cota, TJ Drageset & Lathan Prince.

