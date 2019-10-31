Stanley County students Change War benefits PAWS

The Stanley County School student body hosted a change war during homecoming week. The total collected was $290.56. The elementary students won the change war collecting the most change. They along with the middle-high school students voted to donate their proceeds to PAWS Animal Rescue. Students pictured with “Wichita the wonder dog” individually donated the most change. Pictured are: Mason Gette-grade 4, Blaize Frost-grade 7, and Betty Truax-PAWS representative. Thanks to Melitta Hauge, and Betty Truax for bringing Wichita to the classroom.