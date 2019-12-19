The Stanley County Student Council, along with several of their classmates, decided to try to make the Christmas season a bit brighter for members of the Mary House Nursing Home. Students chose an angel from the tree that is located in the new Hemsley Center at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, and fulfilled the wish of that resident. After packing the gifts in colorful wrap, the students made a trip to the center to place the gifts under the tree. One student remarked, “Christmas is about giving. We wish we could give more, and hope we made our “angels” know someone is thinking of them.”