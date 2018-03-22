Stanley County Student Wins Elks Free Throw Shooting Contest

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Cormac Duffy was crowned the 2018 South Dakota free throw shooting champion at the Knights of Columbus state competition on March 4 in Chamberlain. He won the 14 year old boys division by sinking 25 of 25 free throw attempts. Cormac is an 8th grade student at Stanley County Middle School and is the son of Patti and John Duffy. Duffy is now eligible to compete for the Regional championship and possible trip to the Nationals.

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.