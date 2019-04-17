Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Stanley County Student Council represents well at state convention

Jody Heemstra
Congratulations to the Stanley County School Student Council Members. The group received an award for outstanding student council at the State Student Council convention held April 7, 8 and 9 in Sioux Falls. This is the first time Stanley County has ever received this award.

In addition, students elected to the Capitol Region board for State Student Council were: Tracy Nielsen-Vice President, Taylee Stroup-Treasurer, Daysen Titze-Sergeant at Arms, Ella Hand-Reporter and Kaylie Rathbun-School Representative to the Region.

Students are pictured left to right. Taylee Stroup, Layna Tibbs, Tracy Nielsen, Trey Frost, Daysen Titze, Emma Cowan, Ella Hand and Kaylie Rathbun.