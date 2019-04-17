Stanley County Student Council represents well at state convention

In addition, students elected to the Capitol Region board for State Student Council were: Tracy Nielsen-Vice President, Taylee Stroup-Treasurer, Daysen Titze-Sergeant at Arms, Ella Hand-Reporter and Kaylie Rathbun-School Representative to the Region.

Students are pictured left to right. Taylee Stroup, Layna Tibbs, Tracy Nielsen, Trey Frost, Daysen Titze, Emma Cowan, Ella Hand and Kaylie Rathbun.