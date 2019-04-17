Stanley County Student Council represents well at state convention
|Congratulations to the Stanley County School Student Council Members. The group received an award for outstanding student council at the State Student Council convention held April 7, 8 and 9 in Sioux Falls. This is the first time Stanley County has ever received this award.
In addition, students elected to the Capitol Region board for State Student Council were: Tracy Nielsen-Vice President, Taylee Stroup-Treasurer, Daysen Titze-Sergeant at Arms, Ella Hand-Reporter and Kaylie Rathbun-School Representative to the Region.
Students are pictured left to right. Taylee Stroup, Layna Tibbs, Tracy Nielsen, Trey Frost, Daysen Titze, Emma Cowan, Ella Hand and Kaylie Rathbun.