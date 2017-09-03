Stanley County Splits Volleyball Matches Saturday

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County Lady Buffalo volleyball team split a pair of matches Saturday at a triangular in Ft. Pierre. The Lady Buffs opened the day dropping a 4 game match to Timber Lake by set scores of 14-25, 21-25, 28-26, 11-25. The Lady Buffalos bounced back in their match against White River downing the Tigers in four games by set scores of 24-26, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18, No individual Statistics were available. Stanley County returns to action on Thursday when they host Philip for a match at Parkview Gym.

