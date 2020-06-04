Stanley County Sheriff’s Office receiving $125,000 federal COPS grant

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office is one of a dozen law enforcement agencies in the state receiving grant funding from the US Department of Justice.

The Justice Department is sending out $400 million through its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program. United States Attorney for South Dakota Ron Parsons says almost $2.4-million ($2,352,745) is coming to the state and will pay for 19 law enforcement officers.

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office is getting $125,000.

Other South Dakota grant recipients are:

Box Elder Police Department $125,000

Butte County Sheriff’s Department $125,000

City of Sioux Falls Police Department $250,000

Codington County Sheriff’s Department $125,000

Rapid City Police Department $375,000

Sisseton Wahpeton Law Enforcement $125,000

Sturgis Police Department $125,000

Summerset Police Department $374,998

Turner County Sheriff’s Department $102,747

Watertown Police Department $375,000

Yankton Police Department $125,000

The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement officers. In addition, CHP provides funding to state, local and tribal law enforcement to enhance local community policing strategies and tactics.

