Stanley County sells former highway shop in public auction

Stanley County has sold its old highway shop for $275-thousand.

A county surplus property auction was held yesterday (Oct. 3) in Fort Pierre.

Stanley County States Attorney Tom Maher says the county purchased the property from Robert and Donna O’Day for $10-thousand in 1965. He says a 2008 appraisal assessed the shop’s value at $172-thousand. Prior to the auction, the estimated value was $260-thousand.

Bryan Hanson of Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Inc., was the highest bidder, purchasing the property for $275-thousand. The shop is located at 213 Stanley Road and had previously been declared surplus property with public notice of the auction.