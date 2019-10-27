Stanley County Season Ends

SALEM, S.D. – McCook Central/Montrose scored four straight touchdowns to pull away for a 47-19 win in the first round of the Class 11B playoffs on Thursday. Raygen Randall connected with Jake Cheeseman for three touchdowns to lead the Fighting Cougars . He threw for 299 yards and Cheeseman had 253 yards receiving. Reid Wieczorek did a little of everything for the Buffaloes, passing for 133 yards, rushing for 109 and accounting for two total touchdowns. Trey Frost finished with eight tackles for the Buffalos who finished their season with a 3 and 6 recored. McCook Central-Montrose advances to the quarterfinal round of the Class 11B playoffs and will travel to Mobridge to face Mobridge-Pollock on Thursday.