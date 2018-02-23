Stanley County Season Comes to an End

MILLER, S.D. – That elusive first win the Stanley County Lady Buffalo basketball team was looking for never came. The Lady Buffalos season ended on the short end of a 53-27 contest to Miller in the opening round of the Region 6A girls basketball tournament Thursday night in Miller. The Rustlers jumped out to a 18-5 first quarter lead and led 43-16 after 3 quarters. The Lady Buffalos outscored Miller 14-7 in the final stanza. Kadye Fernholz led Miller with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Stanley County was led in scoring by Karley Leafgreen with 10. 8th grader Taylee Stroup had 8 points as the Lady Buffalos record ends at 0 and 21 on the season. Miller will host Cheyenne Eagle Butte Saturday in a semi final game of the Region 6A tournament.