Stanley County School students compete in Spelling Bee

Congratulations to the Stanley County School finalists in the January 8, 2020 spelling bee. They are Eddie Duffy, James Fosheim and Sydnee Green from the 5th grade and Gracie Carlson, Jace Fernandez and Sienna Forster from the 6th grade. These students have qualified to participate in the regional spelling bee in Mitchell February 8.

Eddie Duffy and Sienna Forster vied for the top spot of the day throughout the last six rounds of the 16 round competition, with Duffy finally winning with the word “salamanders.”

Pictured left to right: Eddie Duffy, James Fosheim, Sydnee Green, Sienna Forster, Jace Fernandez and Gracie Carlson.