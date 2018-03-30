Stanley County School Students Attend State Student Council Convention

Fourteen Stanley County Student Council members attended the South Dakota Student Council Association convention. The convention theme was “Hometown Heroes” held March 25-27 in Rapid City. Almost 1,000 students listened to key note speaker Mike Smith discuss his ideas on leadership, changing culture, climate of their schools, and pursuing their dreams.

Students attended several breakout sessions on topics related to college readiness, fundraising, student government, and decision making. Elected to the Capitol Region board were four Stanley County students: Tracy Nielson, Sergeant-at-Arms/Parliamentarian; Austin Hand, School Representative; JD Carter, Treasurer; and Jayden Face, Secretary. In addition, two members, Conner Kroll and Austin Hand took home winning trophies for their BAGGO skills.

Student council members pictured are, back row: Ella Hand, TJ Drageset, Cale Meiners, Conner Kroll, Brady Hoftiezer, Austin Hand, and Tracy Nielsen. Middle row: Maria Cota, Ryan Habeck, Jayden Face, Riley Hannum and JD Carter. Front row: Trey Frost. Not pictured is Will Spangenberg who was serving in his position as State-Sergeant-at-Arms/Parliamentarian.