Stanley County School student poetry contest award winners

The Dakota Western Heritage Festival recently held the “Rising Star of the Prairie” poetry contest. The contest included poetry and music selections. Congratulations to the Stanley County students who received the following awards: Pictured back row: Haden Ford-3rd place-5th grade; Wyatt Schilling-1st place-5th grade; Eddie Duffy-1st place-5th grade. Front row: Hazyn Sherer-1st place-3rd grade; Asher Rasmussen-2nd place-5th grade; and Cheznie Heezen-2nd place-6th grade. Not pictured is River Ludeman-3rd place-5th grade. Students will have the opportunity to perform at the Dakota Western Heritage Festival to be held September 13-15 at the Fort Pierre Expo Center.