Stanley County School Student Council Helps Missouri Shores

The Stanley County Student Council sponsored a drive for much needed items for Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. We are very appreciative of the members of the community and student body who contributed well over 300 items to the center.

Shown are Missouri Shores representatives Kristina Pauly and Sarah Reinhart, along with student council members Daysen Titze, Ella Hand, Abby Wyly, Cadence Hand, Kate Kramme, Morgan Hoffman, Mattie Duffy, Tessa Rasmussen, Brylee Kafka and Hayden Roggow.