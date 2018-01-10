Stanley County School Student Council Food Drive

The Stanley County Student Council sponsored a food drive in December. Over 8 boxes of food were collected, and then distributed to area families.

The Student Council would like to thank staff and students for their generous donations! Pictured l-r: Taylee Stroup, Kori Endres, TJ Drageset, Ryan Habeck, Cale Meiners, Chase Carda and Daysen Titze. Student Council advisor is Mrs. Shirley Swanson.