Stanley County School Student Council Food Drive

January 10, 2018

 

The Stanley County Student Council sponsored a food drive in December. Over 8 boxes of food were collected, and then distributed to area families.

The Student Council would like to thank staff and students for their generous donations! Pictured l-r: Taylee Stroup, Kori Endres, TJ Drageset, Ryan Habeck, Cale Meiners, Chase Carda and Daysen Titze. Student Council advisor is Mrs. Shirley Swanson.


