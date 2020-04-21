Stanley County School Student Council earns state award

Stanley County School Student Council earned the “Outstanding Student Council” award for the second year in a row.

This award is based on the following criteria:

Projects designed to improve student’s overall attitudes towards school: SCSD had two qualifying projects.

Educational projects: SCSD had two qualifying projects.

Leadership projects: SCSD has FOUR students on the regional student council board.

Fund-Raising project: SCSD has three fund-raising projects…”Dueling Pianos”, “Nite on the Town” and a silent auction.

Community/School projects: SCSD had SEVEN of these projects. This list is by no means comprehensive, it is a high-lite of what these young men and women did to better their school and community.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has sponsored the “Outstanding Student Council” project since 1989.

The student council members from Stanley County include: 6th grade Tessa Rassmussen, Cheznie Heezen, Case Kolda; 7th grade Brylee Kafka, Morgan Hoffman and Hayden Roggow; 8th grade Cadence Hand, Kate Kramme and Mattie Duffy; 9th grade Abby Wyly, Kori Endres, Slade Badger; 10th grade Taylee Stroup and Daysen Titze; 11th grade Trey Frost; Student Council President Ella Hand; Vice President Slater Tople; Reporter/Treasurer Tracy Nielson and Historian Kaylie Rathbun.