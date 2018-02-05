Stanley County School State One Act Performance Garners State Awards

The Stanley County School One Act performance received a Superior rating at State Competition. Six Outstanding Actor awards were given to Abby Arhart and Brittany Pillen along with the four women prisoner actors-Katelynn VanDusseldorp, Amy Johnson, Kaylie Rathbun and Shantay Waldron. Actors also in the performance included Talisa Smith, Dakoda Stevens. Will Spangenberg, Katelynn Spangenberg, Brody Wilson, Dustin Waldron, Trace Newbold, Kade VanDusseldorp, Trey Stroup, Liz Duffy, Ella Hand, Madison Serbousek, Shaylee Tople and Jayda Boxley. Congratulations to students as well as advisors Ms. Jennifer Milliken and Mrs. Shirley Swanson. The one act performance was “Dark Road” written by Laura Lundgren Smith.

Pictures from the state competition can be seen on the South Dakota Public Broadcasting website.