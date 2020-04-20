Stanley County School sets tentative graduation plan

The Stanley County School District is tentatively planning to hold its graduation ceremony May 17 at noon at the Stanley County football field. It will be open to only the seniors and their immediate family members.

Supt. Daniel Hoey says the specifics of the graduation ceremony have yet to be worked out, but the general plan includes students and families staying in their vehicles for a drive-in style ceremony. At this time, it is uncertain as to how much of the ceremony will be live and how much will be pre-recorded and streamed to the families.

Following the graduation ceremony, the students and their families will parade through town in their vehicles to celebrate at a distance with the community.