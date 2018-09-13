Stanley County School Receives “Buddy Bench”

Sixteen members of the Stanley County Student Council and the National Honor Society took part in the Walk of Hope on Sept. 8 in Pierre. The Walk of Hope is an event held every year to support those touched by suicide and those who may be suffering from mental illness. Stanley County students assisted in carrying the banner for the walk and in filling over 600 “goody” bags for the participants.

Students who participated were: Brylee Kafka, Mattie Duffy, Abby Wyly, Taylee Stroup, Daysen Titze, Kaylie Rathbun, Trey Frost, Ella Hand, Kaitlyn Huebner, Emma Cowan, Layna Tibbs, Logan Chase, Brody Wilson, Mady Titze, Liz Duffy, and Will Spangenberg.

The students also took part in accepting a “Buddy Bench” from Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. The concept is to give students a safe space to go to help eliminate loneliness and foster friendships. Students know that if they are lonely or looking for a friend, they may sit on the bench and their classmates are reminded during play to glance over at the school’s Buddy Bench to invite new friends to join in on the fun.