Stanley County School New Staff Members 2018-19

The Stanley County School District is happy to welcome new staff along with new staff assignments for the 2018-19 school year. Pictured back row, l-r: Krystal Simons-Junior English, Dianna Knox-Senior English, Bill Eckstrom-Food Service, Mike Busch-Middle-High School Principal, Jody Gittings-Middle School Science, Paul Frost-Elementary Custodial, Lori Gloe-2nd Grade Teacher and Mary Steffen-3rd Grade Teacher. Front row, l-r: Krystal Murphy-SPED, Therese Volmer-Health Sciences, Barb Rohrbach-SPED, Kim Jacobs-Bowman-Elementary Music, Randi Diehm-Middle-High School PE, Rachelle Harwood-Parkview Custodial, Tanya Kreitlow-SPED, Annie Johnson-Middle School Math.