Stanley County School new Staff for 2019-20 year

The Stanley County School District is happy to welcome new staff for the 2019-20 school year. Staff members are pictured left to right. Back row: Terry Smith-Middle-High School Para-Professional, Bryan Bonhorst-High School English, Daniel Hoey-Superintendent, and Jacob Kvigne-Middle-High School Physical Education. Middle row: Allison Bender-Middle School Math, LaRae (Midge) Natvig-Middle-High School Counselor, and LaMour Gregg-Middle School English. Front row James Cutshaw-Middle-High School Principal/Technology Coordinator. Not pictured: Christian Sollars-Special Education, Sara Konechne-High School Science, Tracy Schmitt-Elementary Para-Professional, and Rhea Dyk-Special Education Para-Professional.