Stanley County School District Seeking Local Veteran Information

The Stanley County School District is hosting its annual Veterans Day Program Nov. 12 at 2:30pm in Parkview Auditorium. School employees are currently updating the slide show featuring veterans with a connection to Stanley County School or Fort Pierre.

Submissions need to include: veteran photo with name, branch of service, and who they are related to in our school or their graduating year. If you have previously submitted photos, they do not need to be resubmitted.

There are two ways to submit pictures and information:

1. Email to mona.j.smith@k12.sd.us

2. Drop off in an envelope to the elementary or middle-high school offices.

All pictures and information must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 30 to be included.