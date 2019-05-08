The Stanley County Elementary School has named the April 2019 Little Buff Award recipients. Students are pictured left to right. Back row: Kyler Gabriel-grade 2, Aven Angyal-grade 2, River Ludemann-grade 4, Danity Kiyukan-grade 4, Coy Ludemann-grade 5, Kaleb Lounsbury-grade 5, Aubrie Norman-grade 3, Violet Jacobs-grade 3. Front row: Tessa Karber-kindergarten, Lillian Luce-kindergarten, Dirk Munce-junior kindergarten, Ivy Norum-grade 1, Gabby Leesch-grade 1. The school thanks Pizza Ranch, Inland Truck Parts, Fort Pierre Livestock Auction and Ludemann Fencing, LLC for their community sponsorship and appreciates the community support of this program.