Stanley County School 2019 Homecoming Royal Court Announced

The 2019 Stanley County School Homecoming Royal Court candidates are (l-r): Dylan Gabriel, Brooke Gloe, Slater Tople, Ella Hand, Reid Wieczorek, Shelby Kierstead, and Tristin Newbold. Not pictured is Karley Leafgreen. 2nd grade crown bearers selected are Addisyn Norman and Jeffrey Knight. Homecoming for the Buffaloes is September 23-September 27. King and queen will be announced Tuesday, September 24 with coronation at 7:00 p.m. in the Middle-High School Gym. Following coronation burning of the letters will be held at Ole Williamson Field with the SC Booster Club serving cookies and lemonade. A full list of events can be found via the Buff Board on the school website.