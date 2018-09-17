Stanley County School 2018 Homecoming Royal Court Announced

Homecoming week for the Stanley County Buffaloes is next week (Sept. 23-28).

Homecoming Royal Court nominees for 2018 are: Emma Cowan, Jayden Face, Courtney Brown, JD Carter, Ally McQuistion, Austin Hand, Braya Klemann and Brady Hoftiezer.

King and queen will be announced September 25 with coronation at 7pm in the Middle-High School Gym. Following coronation, the burning of the letters will be held at Ole Williamson Field with the Stanley County Booster Club serving cookies and lemonade.