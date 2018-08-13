Stanley County Ready to Start the Season

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County Buffalo football team moved into game week preparation yesterday for their season opener Friday at Mount Vernon against Mount-Vernon Plankinton. Max Foth has moved from an assistant coaches job to the position of head coach of the Buffalo this year and he has a good number of players to choose from. *

The Buffalos got off to a great start last year winning their first four games before injury’s to some key personnel sent the Buffalos to 5 straight losses to end their season. Coach Foth says depth is what he and his coaching staff are looking to build.*

Being a first year head coach is something new to Foth as this is his first head coaching position but he isn’t looking to change a lot of things that the Buffalos have done over the years.*

And once the season begins, it will be baptism under fire with road games at Mount Vernon Plankinton and Winner on the schedule.*

Stanley County and Mount Vernon Plankinton will kickoff the season Friday night at 7 pm in Mount Vernon and coverage of the game will be heard on KGFX 1060-107.1 beginning at 6:35 pm.