Stanley County Places Two Wrestlers at Winner Invitational

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County Buffalo wrestling team had two place winners on Saturday at the Winner Invitational. Trey Frost and Reid Wieczorek both place third in the tournament. Frost lost in the second round to Lincoln Stuwe of Potter County at 126 but came back through thru the wrestlebacks to defeat Gage Ravellette of Philip in the third place match. Wieczorek, wrestling at 170 improved his rcord to 21-9 on the season with a third place finish. Wieczorek lost in the semi finals but came back to take third place defeating Greyson DeVries of Philip. The Buffalos scored 46.5 to finish 11th in the 13 team tournament that was won by Burke-Gregory.

Winner Invitational Results for Stanley County

106 Chase Hanson (21-8) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 21-8 won by decision over Konner Osborn (Winner) 2-4 (Dec 7-2)

Quarterfinal – Jace Blasius (Philip) 14-6 won by decision over Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 21-8 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Jackson Bauld (Burke/Gregory) 13-18 won by fall over Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 21-8 (Fall 3:34)

113 Hayden Roggow (8-15) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Roggow (Stanley County) 8-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Kaleb Osborn (Winner) 16-4 won by fall over Hayden Roggow (Stanley County) 8-15 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 2 – Hayden Roggow (Stanley County) 8-15 won by fall over Jeremiah Lee (Winner) 0-5 (Fall 3:55)

Cons. Round 3 – Logan Buseman (Parker) 22-16 won by fall over Hayden Roggow (Stanley County) 8-15 (Fall 1:16)

120 Colton Brady (8-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Colton Brady (Stanley County) 8-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Thane Simons (Philip) 10-6 won by tech fall over Colton Brady (Stanley County) 8-16 (TF-1.5 4:57 (16-1))

Cons. Round 2 – Kort Schonebaum (Burke/Gregory) 8-17 won by decision over Colton Brady (Stanley County) 8-16 (Dec 4-2)

126 Trey Frost (17-11) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Trey Frost (Stanley County) 17-11 won by fall over Jonathan Pellicotte (Hot Springs) 5-28 (Fall 1:12)

Quarterfinal – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 15-12 won by decision over Trey Frost (Stanley County) 17-11 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Trey Frost (Stanley County) 17-11 won by fall over Gentry Bartling (Burke/Gregory) 0-2 (Fall 0:33)

Cons. Round 3 – Trey Frost (Stanley County) 17-11 won by fall over Kahle Hill (Wagner) 2-5 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Semi – Trey Frost (Stanley County) 17-11 won by decision over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 14-12 (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match – Trey Frost (Stanley County) 17-11 won by decision over Gage Ravellette (Philip) 16-10 (Dec 9-2)

170 Reid Wieczorek (21-9) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 21-9 won by fall over Dj Rueb (Bon homme/scotland) 5-13 (Fall 2:35)

Quarterfinal – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 21-9 won by fall over Zavier Centeno (Parker) 21-18 (Fall 1:12)

Semifinal – Finn Hanson (Burke/Gregory) 24-7 won by decision over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 21-9 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Semi – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 21-9 won by major decision over Dimitri Davis (Burke/Gregory) 4-9 (MD 12-1)

3rd Place Match – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 21-9 won by decision over Greyson DeVries (Philip) 14-10 (Dec 4-1)

182 Isaac Cliff (13-12) place is unknown and scored 2.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Isaac Cliff (Stanley County) 13-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Tucker Even (Burke/Gregory) 13-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Isaac Cliff (Stanley County) 13-12 (SV-1 3-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Isaac Cliff (Stanley County) 13-12 won by tech fall over Jesse Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 5-7 (TF-1.5 4:38 (15-0))

Cons. Round 3 – Tony Bruguier (Wagner) 13-14 won by major decision over Isaac Cliff (Stanley County) 13-12 (MD 12-3)