Stanley County Places 5 and Potter Co. Has State Champion at B Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Stanley County Buffalos scored 42 points to finish 18th in the team standings of the State Class B High School Wrestling tournament that wrapped up Saturday in Sioux Falls. Beresford Alcester Hudson won the team title pulling away in the final round from runner up Canton and third and 4th place finishers Philip and Winner. The Buffalos did not have any individual champions of the 5 wrestlers they sent to the state tournament but they did have all 5 of their wrestlers place. Jack Whaley (182) was the highest place finisher with a 4th place finish. Luke Henninger (126) finished 5th while J.C. Carter (132) and Chad Whitley (152) finished 7th and Cutter Gillaspie (285) finished 8th.

-0-

Potter County scored 50 points and finished 13th in the team standings. The Battlers had two wrestlers in the championship. Lucas Smith won the 138 lb. state championship while Carl Cronin finished runner up at 113. Those were the only two place winners for the Battlers.

2017 SDHSAA State Championships Results for Stanley County

B-126 – Luke Heninger (32-5) placed 5th and scored 9.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 32-5 won by decision over Aaron Elijah (Sioux Valley) 38-8 (Dec 11-7)

Quarterfinal – Trevor Pray (Groton Area) 32-5 won by decision over Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 32-5 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 32-5 won by decision over Martin Ruelas (Flandreau) 38-15 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 32-5 won by decision over Trevor Peters (Winner Area) 29-19 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Semi – Dirk Wolf (Lemmon/McIntosh) 36-4 won by decision over Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 32-5 (Dec 10-7)

5th Place Match – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 32-5 won by decision over Blade Forman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 24-15 (Dec 5-1)

B-132 – JD Carter (27-15) placed 6th and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Kruger (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 42-7 won by decision over JD Carter (Stanley County) 27-15 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Round 1 – JD Carter (Stanley County) 27-15 won by major decision over Andrew Edgar (Faulkton Area) 20-21 (MD 9-0)

Cons. Round 2 – JD Carter (Stanley County) 27-15 won by decision over Colbey Lehrke (Sisseton) 27-12 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 – JD Carter (Stanley County) 27-15 won by decision over Preston Jones (Britton-Hecla) 32-5 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Semi – Sam Kruger (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 42-7 won by fall over JD Carter (Stanley County) 27-15 (Fall 0:54)

5th Place Match – Kolton Kribell (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 42-13 won by fall over JD Carter (Stanley County) 27-15 (Fall 0:59)

B-152 – Chad Whitley II (21-11) placed 7th and scored 11.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 21-11 won by fall over Mitch Kramer (Howard) 33-17 (Fall 1:11)

Quarterfinal – Nick Donnelly (Philip Area) 46-2 won by fall over Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 21-11 (Fall 1:11)

Cons. Round 2 – Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 21-11 won by fall over Ethan Marx (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-16 (Fall 1:28)

Cons. Round 3 – Brice Harkless (Hot Springs) 35-6 won by fall over Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 21-11 (Fall 2:29)

7th Place Match – Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 21-11 won by fall over Carter Shoemaker (Webster Area) 32-17 (Fall 1:50)

B-182 – Jack Whaley (38-9) placed 4th and scored 12.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 38-9 won by decision over EJ Leetch (Howard) 28-11 (Dec 3-1)

Quarterfinal – Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 38-9 won by decision over Stone Jensen (Mobridge-Pollock) 33-16 (Dec 3-0)

Semifinal – Nick Casperson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 47-0 won by fall over Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 38-9 (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Semi – Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 38-9 won in tie breaker – 1 over Colton Koslowski (Webster Area) 33-10 (TB-1 2-1)

3rd Place Match – Trig Olson (Harding County) 33-9 won by decision over Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 38-9 (Dec 1-0)

B-285 – Cutter Gillaspie (12-5) placed 8th and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Colten Nelson (Burke/Gregory) 23-8 won by fall over Cutter Gillaspie (Stanley County) 12-5 (Fall 4:19)

Cons. Round 1 – Cutter Gillaspie (Stanley County) 12-5 won by decision over Silas Larsen (Sioux Valley) 27-12 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Cutter Gillaspie (Stanley County) 12-5 won by decision over Austin Leuning (Tri-Valley) 22-14 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Adam Miller (Canton) 42-11 won by fall over Cutter Gillaspie (Stanley County) 12-5 (Fall 1:17)

7th Place Match – Sosa Arneson (Hot Springs) 42-12 won by injury default over Cutter Gillaspie (Stanley County) 12-5 (Inj. 0:00)