Stanley County Outlast Mobridge-Pollock

September 16, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

FT. PIERRE, S.D. — The Stanley County Buffaloes outlasted Mobridge-Pollock, 17-14 Friday night in their annual Homecoming contest. Dylan Gabriel had a first quarter 68-yard touchdown scamper to tie the game at 7-7. JD Carter put the Buffaloes on top for the first time with a 57-yard punt return for a score, and Reid Wieczorek later added a 20-yard field goal to make it 17-7. Mobridge-Pollock falls to a hard-luck 1-3 on the season as they go to Groton next Friday, while the Buffs, now 4-1, play their final regular season home game against St. Francis.


