Stanley County One Act Chosen to Move on to State Competition

January 24 at the Regional Competition in Pierre, Stanley County’s One Act Play was one of two that was chosen to move on to the State Competition. The one act winning performance was “Dark Road” written by Laura Lundgren Smith. The students did an awesome job! Stanley County also had 6 students nominated for outstanding actor awards. Two of the six received awards, Abby Arhart and Brittany Pillen. The State Competition will be held on February 1, 2 and 3rd at Brandon Valley. SC students will perform on Friday, February 2 at 5:00 p.m. if you would like to come and cheer them on. Hats off to all students involved as well as advisors’ Shirley Swanson and Jennifer Milliken.