Stanley County now has 6 residents with COVID-19; 1st case shows up in Buffalo County; 12th death erroneously reported on website, but corrected back to 11

Today’s (April 28) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows four more Stanley County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to six.

Buffalo County is showing its first positive COVID-19 case.

To date, in South Dakota:

currently active cases– 910

currently hospitalized– 69

recovered– 1392

total positive tests– 2313

total negative tests– 14,299

ever hospitalized– 157

deaths– 11 (12th death erroneously reported on covid.sd.gov website earlier today)

The Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls has been one of the largest single hot spots for COVID-19 infections in the USA. To date, 853 employees and 245 close contacts have tested positive.

Along with breakdowns by age, sex and county of residence, the Health Department has now added race/ethnicity information to its covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 1

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 7

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 2

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 6 (up 4)

Sully– 1

Todd– 1

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach–