Stanley County Middle School Spelling Bee Results

Stanley County Middle School held it’s spelling bee Tuesday, Jan. 22. Mia Fernandez (8th grade) was the winner. Amanda Patrick (6th grade) came in second and Nathaniel Nelson (8th grade) came in third. All three finalists will represent Stanley County at the Corn Palace Regional Spelling Bee at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell on Feb. 2. The top three spellers from the regional spelling bee will advance to the state spelling bee, and the winner of the state spelling bee will represent South Dakota at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC.