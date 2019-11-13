The Stanley County Middle-High School October students of the month have been named. Recipients are pictured left to right. Front row: Maddix Wind-grade 6, Cadence Hand-grade 8, and Colton Brady-grade 7. Back row: Brooke Gloe-grade 12, Aleeyah Schilling-grade 9, Kamryn Schilling-grade 10, and Augustyna Good Bird-grade 11. Congratulations to these students. A special thank you to Pizza Ranch for providing lunch, and Booster Club for the water bottles.