The Stanley County Middle-High School November students of the month have been named.

Recipients are pictured left to right. Liz Duffy-grade 12, Jersey Anderson – grade 6, Keira Briggs – grade 7, Daysen Titze-grade 10, Adi Longbrake – grade 8, LaShonda Defender – grade 11, and Hope Smedley – grade 9.

Congratulations to these students. A special thank you to Pizza Ranch for providing lunch and Booster Club for the water bottles. We appreciate your community support.