Stanley County Middle-High School May Students of the Month

May 22, 2018

 

The Middle-High School May students of the month have been named. Students are selected based on character and academic performance. Recipients are pictured back row, l-r:  Trey Frost-grade  9, Dylan Gabriel-grade 10 and Brody Wilson-grade 11.  Front row, l-r:  Trevor Peterson-grade 8, Cadence Hand-grade 6, and Colt Norman-grade 7.  Congratulations to these students.

A special thank you to the Pizza Ranch for providing lunch, and the Booster Club for donating t-shirts throughout the year to our students of the month.  We appreciate your community support.


