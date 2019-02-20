The Stanley County Middle-High School January students of the month have been named.

Recipients are pictured left to right. Back row: Elleana Holley-grade 9, Panaya (Kaem) Jeeramongkolkun-grade 10, Wyatt Deal-grade 11, and Riley Hannum-grade 12. Front row: Cadence Hand-grade 7, Olivia Chase-grade 8 and Blaize Frost-grade 6.

Congratulations to these students. A special thank you to the Pizza Ranch for providing lunch, and the Booster Club for donating t-shirts throughout the year to our students of the month.