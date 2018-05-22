  • Home > 
  Stanley County Middle-High School April Students of the Month

May 22, 2018

 

The Stanley County Middle-High School April students of the month have been named.  Students are selected based on character and academic performance.  Recipients are pictured back row, l-r:  Tracy Nielsen-grade 9, Jordyn Sosa-grade 8 and Ella Hand-grade 10.  Front row, l-r:  Tayler Kuper-grade 7, Emma Cowan-grade 11 and Ben Newbold-grade 6.  Congratulations to these students.

A special thank you to the Pizza Ranch for providing lunch and the Booster Club for donating t-shirts throughout the year to our students of the month.  We appreciate your community support.


