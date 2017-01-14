Stanley County Loses in JC Torunament Semi Finals

MURDO, S.D. — Colome returned to the championship game of the Jones County Invitational by beating Stanley County 63-53 on Friday night in high school boys basketball action. Kelly O’Bryan helped Colome advance as he scored 25 points on the night. Holden Thieman added 13 points and Kolton Salonen had 12 points Stanley County received 17 points from both Brady Hoftiezer and Damon Hoftiezer as the Buffalos lost for just the second time this season and fell to 7 and 2 on the season. The Buffaloes were 20-of-62 from the field and 7-of-14 from the free-throw line. Colome will play White River in the championship game of the 49th Annual Jones County Invitational at approximately 8 p.m. tonight in Murdo. White River defeated Kadoka 61-38 in the other semi final game of of the tournament. Stanley County will play Kadoka Area tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the third place game.