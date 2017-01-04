Stanley County Loses First Game of the Season

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – 2017 was not as kind as 2016 to the Stanley County Buffalos. The Buffalos lost their first game of the year on Tuesday as they were beaten 56-50 by Highmore-Harrold Tuesday night in Ft. Pierre. The first loss comes after 5 wins in December for Stanley County. Highmore-Harrold won their 4th game of the season and remained unbeaten on the season. Jharret Bloomenrader led the Pirates with 26 points in the win. Damon Hoftiezer led Stanley County with 15 points.