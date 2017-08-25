Stanley County Loses First Game of Season

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Defending state champion played like state champions on Friday as they defeated Stanley County 42-6 in Ft. Pierre. Winner led 28-0 at halftime and never looked back as they improved to 1 and 1 on the season . The Buffalos lost for the first time this year after winning last week. Ty Bolton ran for 3 touchdowns and Matt Smither ran for a pair as Winner dominated the line of scrimmage. Riley Hannum hit Joey Fischer for q 10 yard score midway through the 3rd quarter for the Buffalos only score. Stanley County goes on the road for the first time this season on Friday when they travel to Wagner.