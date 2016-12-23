Stanley County Inducts Kleinsasser to Hall of Fame

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The Stanley County High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted 1 member Thurday night during halftime of the Highmor-Harrold and Stanley County girls basketball game. Kelsey Kleinsasser, is a 1991 graduate of Stanley County High School and was an instrumental part to the Buffalo’s success on the football field and the basketball court. Kleinsasser anchored a offensive and defensive line that made back to back appearances in the Dakotadome to play for the Class 11B championship game. On the basketball court, Kleinsasser averaged double points in scoring and rebounding and set a Stanley County single game record in rebounding with 25.