Stanley County Homecoming Royalty 2017

FORT PIERRE SD – The 2017 Stanley County High School Homecoming Royalty was selected. TJ Drageset was chosen as queen and Adam Brown was selected as king. The two will preside over homecoming festivities September 11-15.

The royal court includes Maria Cota, Jennifer Sweetman, Cale Meiners and Ryan Habeck along with crown bearers Hennessy Swallow and Jack Deal. (Courtesy Photo)

