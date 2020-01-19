Stanley County Gymnastics Scores Season High

RAPID CITY, S.D – The Stanley County Gymnastics team scored a season high 115.100 to finish 4th in the 5 team Rapid City meet on Saturday. Rapid City Central scored 132.950 to win the meet while Hot Springs had 128.950 to finish runner up. Kadoka-Wall-Philip, Stanley County and Rapid City Stevens rounded out the team scoring. Caycee Knight scored a 950 and Elena Hebb had a 29.900 in the All Around to place in the top5 with 13 and 14 place finishes Emira Returns of Rapid City Stevens won the All Around with a 36.300 score.

Rapid City Meet